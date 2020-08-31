San Francisco– Qualcomm Technologies on Monday unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset which will debut with the next POCO smartphone.



The new chipset is a “follow-on” to the Snapdragon 730G which launched with Pixel 4a earlier this month.



Snapdragon 732G is designed to deliver immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster Artificial Intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, including an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation.



“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.



“We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”



In addition to performance enhancements due to upgraded CPU and GPU, Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience “ultra-realistic” gameplay in over a billion shades of colour, the company said.



Featuring the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 732G offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency.



It is also designed to improve 4G download and upload speeds.



“We believe the device (upcoming POCO smartphone) will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities,” said Sam Jiang, Head of Products, POCO Global. (IANS)