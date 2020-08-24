New Delhi– WhatsApp is rolling out features like a ringtone for group calls, new sticker animation and user interface (UI) improvements for calls with its latest Android beta update.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, a couple of new features have been rolled out for Android beta testers and in order to access the features, the users will have to update their WhatsApp to the 2.20.198.11 version on Play Store.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new type for animation stickers. The animation will play in a loop up to 8 times and will have a lesser loop time.

The messaging app is also looking forward to improving UI for voice calls. In the new UI, all the buttons are moved to the bottom of the display.

Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be working on revamping the calling screen as well.

The Facebook-owned messaging app is mulling changes such as moving all the icons that are otherwise present in the middle of the screen to the bottom of the screen.

Another change that has been made by the app on users’ chat screen is the addition of a dedicated ‘Camera’ icon. (IANS)