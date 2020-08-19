New Delhi– Video meet app Zoom on Wednesday announced that it will now be available on smart home displays including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook and Google Nest Hub Max.



Zoom on Portal is expected to be available publicly in September and will arrive on Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices. It’s more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally,” said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

As a part of Zoom for Home, Zoom users will be able to extend integrated calendar and HD video and audio for Zoom Meetings on these smart displays.

Zoom on Facebook Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future.

Zoom will roll out to Amazon Echo Show devices in the US later this year, beginning with Echo Show 8.

“We look forward to the launch of Zoom on Echo Show and to bringing another great video calling option to Alexa customers,” said Brian Oliver, Director of Alexa Communication.

Zoom on Google Nest Hub Max will extend the capabilities of native high-quality video meetings onto the device.

“Nest Hub Max and Google Assistant offer a number of ways to stay connected, and we are excited to bring even more options for our users,” said Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Assistant. (IANS)