New Delhi– Dell on Monday announced the new XPS 13 laptop and XPS 13 2-in-1 that are powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors.

The new XPS 13 will start at $999 while the 2-in-1 will begin at $1,249 in the US and Canada on September 30.

The company was yet to reveal the price of XPS 13 Developer’s Edition.

The new Tiger Lake chip will help make the laptops faster, especially when it comes to graphics-related processing.

All three machines have Thunderbolt 4 ports and memory upgrades from 3733MHz LPDDR4x to 4267MHz, with support for up to 32GB of RAM, reports Engadget.

The updated XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 13 offer Intel Xe graphics as well.

“On top of that, the 2-in-1 has an IR camera that supports Windows Hello and more design options,” the report said.

The Linux-based Developer Edition is pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04LTS. Dell is targeting a maximum battery life of nearly 19 hours with this machine.

Delli will begin selling all three laptops in some European and Asian countries within the next few weeks.

Intel last week made it official to bring its 11th Gen Core processors codenamed Tiger Lake to Chromebooks. The 11th Gen Intel Core processors come with Iris Xe graphics and the Intel Evo platform for thin and light laptops.

The new Intel mobile PC chips come with capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops.

The 11th Gen processors offer enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) on a thin-and-light PC.

It also offers more than 20 per cent faster office productivity versus competitive products and on workflows that reflect how people use their laptops every day. (IANS)