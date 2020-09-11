Mumbai– The Indian equity indices trimmed initial gains on Friday morning to trade on a flat-to-positive note amid a choppy trading session.

A mixed trend in the Asian markets impacted the domestic indices.

Around 10.45 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 38,869.88, higher by 29.56 points or 0.08 per cent from its previous close of 38,840.32.

It opened at 38,865.17 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,978.52 and a low of 38,738.22

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,460.15, higher by just 10.90 points or 0.1 per cent from its previous close. (IANS)