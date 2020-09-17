New Delhi– PC and printer major HP on Thursday announced a new range of laptops, desktops, printers and services for enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) globally.

“With organisations prioritising their investments in technology to enable their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments, HP aims to offer them best experiences on the devices, performance and essential support.” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

Touted as the world’s lightest AMD-based business notebook, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 would be available in November.

The company introduced new print products, services and solutions optimised for new ways of working, including the new HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series which is HP’s smallest enterprise printer, providing seamless remote management.

The company also launched ‘HP Business Boost’ to give SMBs easy access to technology, security and support services for managing remote work at an affordable monthly cost.

“A key focus for us will be small and medium businesses that contribute nearly a third of our GDP and generate employment for millions,” Patel said.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP’s smallest enterprise printer providing seamless remote management and the world’s most secure printing experience:

The company also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware – enabling a consistent, secure operational system across HP’s entire enterprise printer series.

Launching with the LaserJet Enterprise 400 series, FutureSmart 5 provides customers investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows, the company said.

According to the recent ‘HP Asia SMB Outlook report 2020′, one in four Indian SMBs aim to migrate more processes to digital and one in three will use online meetings and digital tools as strategies to rebound from the pandemic.

“Through HP Business Boost, HP is providing the practical support SMBs need to thrive post-pandemic,” the company said. (IANS)