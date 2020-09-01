Mumbai– The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading over 140 points higher. Healthy buying was witnessed on telecom and auto stocks.

Telecom stocks rose ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict awaited on the AGR issue.

Around 10.27 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,775.99, higher by 147.70 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close of 38,628.29.

It opened at 38,754.00 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,037.41 and a low of 38,542.11.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,432.95, higher by 45.45 points or 0.4 per cent from its previous close. (IANS)