New Delhi– Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday joined hands with Aakash Educational Services Limited (Aakash) to launch a dedicated TV channel — Aakash Edu TV — for medical and engineering entrance test preparation.

Aakash Edu TV, which is available exclusively on Airtel Digital TV, will provide high-quality coaching sessions to students across India who are preparing for entrance exams such as JEE/Advanced and NEET.

Best-in-class faculty of Aakash will teach the students through live interactive classes and help students learn key concepts and solve problems.

Starting at just Rs 247 per month, Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Foundation will be available on Airtel DTH Channel Number 467 and Aakash Edu TV-NEET will be available on Airtel DTH Channel Number 478.

“This partnership further underscores the high potential for innovation in DTH and improving the lives of our customers by offering value-added digital services,” Sunil Taldar, Director–Homes, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The channels are available as Free Preview till October 21, the company said.

“This programme transcends geographical boundaries and does away with the dependence on modern gadgets and internet facility,” said Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). (IANS)