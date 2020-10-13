New Delhi– Amazon has quietly introduced an app that allows users to create an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience with a new QR code on the boxes delivered to you.



Called “Amazon AR Player”, the app offers “a fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes” until you’re ready to drop them in the recycling bin.



“Download the app, point the camera on your mobile device at the QR Code on an Amazon box, and immerse yourself in augmented reality,” according to the description of the app on Google Play.



Different boxes will offer different AR experiences.



One screenshot displayed on the Play store shows that on scanning the QR code, an Amazon box transforms into a little blue AR car, another shows how a painted pumpkin jumps out as an AR object.



The app, available at iOS App Store and Google Play, offers no other functionality if not used alongside an Amazon box that supports the new QR codes, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. (IANS)