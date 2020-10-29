San Francisco– With an eye on those hooked to social media apps like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Apple has rolled out the “biggest update ever” to its video creation app for iOS called Clips.



The addition of these features makes it easier than ever for anyone to pick up an iPhone or iPad and start creating fun, multiclip videos, Apple said on Wednesday.



Clips 3.0, now available in the App Store, features a streamlined interface and full-screen browsers on iPhone that make it even simpler to record and add effects.



On iPad, Clips supports landscape orientation, Scribble with Apple Pencil, and the use of a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad.



The new version also lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical, ideal for creating eye-catching content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, YouTube, and more.



Apple said that Clips 3.0 is optimised to record and share content in HDR using the rear-facing cameras on all iPhone 12 models, resulting in videos with more vibrant colours and contrast.



“Since its introduction, Clips has become one of the most popular iOS video creation apps, and millions of projects are made every day with it. Users love how easy it is to create fun, expressive videos for sharing with friends, family, and classmates with just a few taps on their iPhone or iPad screens,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing, said in a statement.



“Today’s update, with a streamlined interface, support for vertical and horizontal video, HDR video capture using the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, and fun new effects, will help users create Clips videos with more personality and polish than ever before.”



Clips has added a fresh feel with a redesigned record screen that floats on top of the viewer when shooting vertically or horizontally.



Users can view more content at once with redesigned Effects, Media, and Projects browsers.



And swiping up on any effects browser displays a full-height card that fills the screen with stickers or text labels that let users personalise their videos.



In addition, Clips has added a collection of new content including eight new stickers that are suitable for social posts, six additional arrows and shapes, and 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of the videos. (IANS)