San Francisco– Ahead of the US House panel hearing on Wednesday, Twitter and Facebook CEOs issued prepared remarks where Jack Doresy took a hard stand against repeating the Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act while Mark Zuckerberg took a more conciliatory tone.

Dorsey, who was set to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee along with Zuckerberg and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, said that eroding Section 230 could ‘collapse’ Internet communication.

“Eroding the foundation of Section 230 could collapse how we communicate on the Internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies,” he said.

“We must ensure that all voices can be heard, and we continue to make improvements to our service so that everyone feels safe participating in the public conversation – whether they are speaking or simply listening. The protections offered by Section 230 help us achieve this important objective,” Dorsey maintained.

The hearing is scheduled to also cover the topics of privacy and media domination.

In his prepared remarks, Zuckerberg said that Section 230 “made it possible for every major Internet service to be built and ensured important values like free expression and openness were part of how platforms operate”.

“Changing it is a significant decision. However, I believe Congress should update the law to make sure it’s working as intended,” he said.

“We stand ready to work with Congress on what regulation could look like in these areas. By updating the rules for the Internet, we can preserve what’s best about it — the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things — while also protecting society from broader harms,” Zuckerberg said.

Pichai was yet to issue any prepared remarks before the key hearing. (IANS)