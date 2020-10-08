Bengaluru– IT major Infosys will acquire US-based analytics company Blue Acorn iCi for up to $125 million.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said that the move further strengthens its end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.

Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services, it said.

It noted that the cost of acquisition would be up to $125 million including management incentives and bonuses.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of FY 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team into the Infosys family,” Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said.

“We have spent a decade refining our approach to building iconic, user-centric experiences for some of the world’s most beloved brands, and our entire team is excited to embark on this new journey of growth with the Infosys family,” said Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi. (IANS)