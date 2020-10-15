Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The BSE Sensex slumped over 1,000 points on Thursday breaking its 10 day gaining streak amid selloff across global stock markets.



Heavy selling in banking and IT stocks weighed on the domestic indices. Fading hopes of further stimulus in the US subdued the investor sentiments globally. Further resurgence of the novel coronavirus cases globally also impacted the stock markets.



Sensex closed at 39,728.41, lower by 1,066.33 points or 2.61 per cent from its previous close of 40,794.74.



It had opened at 41,048.05 and touched an intra-day high of 41,048.05 and a low of 39,667.47.



The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 11,680.35, lower by 290.70 points or 2.43 per cent from its previous close. (IANS)