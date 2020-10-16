New Delhi– Airline major SpiceJet has operated 1,019 charter flights and repatriated 1.75 lakh people since May 2020.

According to the airline, it has operated 722 charter flights repatriating more than 1.3 lakh Indians from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

“SpiceJet has operated multiple charters to and from Kuwait, Kabul, South Korea, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, Lebanon, Georgia, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka,” the airline said in a statement.

“The airline deployed its Boeing 737 aircraft for these charter flights.”

As per the statement, SpiceJet has also operated 16 long-haul charter flights using Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft to and from London, Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome helping more than 5,109 Indian and foreign nationals stranded for months to get back to their homes. (IANS)