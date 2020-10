New Delhi– Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4.

Accordingly, SpiceJet will become the first Indian low-cost airline to operate flights to UK.

These flights will operate under the air bubble agreement with UK.

“The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai,” the airline said in a statement. (IANS)