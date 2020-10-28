Chennai– The Tata Group has decided to set up an electronics component manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, at an outlay of about Rs 5,000 cr, a state government official said.

The official, who did not want to be identified, told IANS that the proposed unit will be making electronics components for consumer durables.

The unit will be set up in Krishnagiri district near Hosur and the ‘bhoomi puja’ was done on Tuesday.

The unit will be located on about 500 acres.

According to the official, the Tatas plant will be set up in GMR Krishnagiri SIR (Special Investment Region), a joint venture between with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and the GMR Group.

According to the Coimbatore-based GKD Institute for Technological Resources (GKDITR), the Tata Group is coming up with a brand new manufacturing company in Hosur and wants to make it a 90 per cent all women’s company.

The Tata group company will start making precision mechanical parts for the electronics industry and plans to recruit 18,000 associates by 2021, GKDITR has said on its website. (IANS)