Bengaluru– E-commerce major Amazon.in on Monday announced the launch of ‘STEP’, a performance-based benefit programme designed to help sellers accelerate their growth on the platform.



In a statment, the company said that the programme simplifies the seller experience by providing customised and actionable recommendations, which help sellers to improve key customer experience metrics and in turn, their growth.



“By improving performance, sellers can unlock benefits across multiple levels like ‘basic’, ‘standard’, ‘advanced’, ‘premium’ and more,” it said.



These benefits include fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support and world-class free account management.



Using customised and actionable recommendations, STEP enables sellers to improve key metrics like cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others.



Based on their performance, sellers can access benefits like online and offline training, fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, and free account management.



Starting December 1, 2020, all sellers on Amazon.in will enjoy ‘standard’ benefits up to March 31, 2021, and effective April 1, 2021, they will be eligible for ‘basic’, ‘advanced’, ‘premium’ and more, based on their performance from January 1 to March 31, 2021.



All sellers will get an opportunity to upgrade their level and corresponding benefits based on their performance every quarter.



Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India, said: “STEP empowers sellers of all sizes and tenure to drive their growth on Amazon.in by focusing on their performance on key metrics which matter to customers. STEP provides objective and transparent criteria along with benefits designed to help sellers improve their performance on these metrics in a predictable manner.”



With the launch of STEP, Amazon is introducing its revised fee structure, which was earlier deferred to after Diwali. The revised fees, effective December 1, 2020, are linked to STEP levels and include waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fees as part of STEP benefits.



In addition, there will be reduction in closing fee charges for products in low price range (Rs 250-500) and zero disposal fee for items shipped from Amazon fulfilment centres, the statement said. (IANS)