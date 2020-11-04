Bengaluru– Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has signed an MoU with the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI).

As part of the MoU, Amazon will launch an exclusive Silk Mark Store with Silk Mark labelled products through multiple sellers associated with the organisation.

“The launch will help showcase over 3,000 products initially and customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100 per cent pure silk products like sarees, dress materials, salwar kameez sets, scarves, stoles, jackets, shirts, ties, etc,” the company said in a statement.

Silk Mark Authorised Users and numerous weavers and craftsmen associated with them will be part of Amazon Karigar, a programme that enables weavers, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs to come online and access a wider market base through Amazon.

Sellers’ part of SMOI will be able to avail additional benefits by selling their products on the Amazon India marketplace including discounted referral fees, support with shipping and delivery of products, imaging and marketing support, technical training and business and sales support. (IANS)