San Francisco– In order to push its cloud gaming service Stadia, Google is now offering its $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The Stadia premium edition comes with a controller and an older version of Chromecast not the recently-released Chromecast with Google TV.

“Google has said that the new Chromecast with Google TV will not support the cloud gaming service until the first half of 2021,” reports The Verge.

To qualify for the free version of Stadia Premiere Edition, one must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription as of November 6 and be aged 18 or older.

The offer is currently limited to subscribers in the UK and the US, means longtime subscribers from other countries won’t be able to avail it.

In addition, Google recently announced two more games, Young Souls and Phoenix Point are coming to its Stadia Cloud gaming service users next year.

Young Souls and Phoenix Point join a host of other new game announcements for Stadia like Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and ARK: Survival Evolved, reports 9To5Google. (IANS)