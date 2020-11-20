San Francisco– As IBM puts focus on its hybrid cloud strategy, the tech giant has said that it will acquire Instana, an application performance monitoring company.

The acquisition will help businesses better manage the complexity of modern applications that span the hybrid cloud landscape, IBM said on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Instana which is headquartered in Chicago and has a development centre in Germany, IBM will help companies overcome the challenge of managing application performance across multiple teams, and across two to 15 clouds, on average.

IBM said the acquisition will also help it strengthen its AI-powered automation capabilities.

“Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape filled with mission-critical applications and data that are running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments — from public clouds, private clouds and on-premises,” Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Data Platform, IBM, said in a statement.

“IBM’s acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation.”

Instana provides businesses with capabilities to manage the performance of complex and modern cloud-native applications no matter where they reside — on mobile devices, public and private clouds and on-premises.

Instana will offer both SaaS (software-as-a-service) and on-premises solutions depending on the client’s needs.

IBM said that the transaction is expected to close “within several months.” (IANS)