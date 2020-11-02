New Delhi– Airline major IndiGo has partnered with Stemz Healthcare to offer Covid-19 RT-PCR test to passengers travelling on domestic and international flights.



According to IndiGo, passengers can opt for “a home or lab visit” with over 200 collection centres in India.



“The service is also available in other countries including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a statement.



“In addition to a hassle-free travel experience, undertaking the Covid-19 RT-PCR test may also provide exemption from quarantine to the passengers,” it added. (IANS)