Hyderabad– Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra have bagged top IT/ITES export awards of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).



Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited and Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited received the awards for top IT/ITES exporter from the State in the MNC category.



Cyient Limited and HCL Technologies were declared top IT/ITES exporters from the state in Rs 1,000 crore category DBS Asia Hub Private Limited received the award of fastest growing IT/ITES company in above 500 crore category while Pegasystems Worldwide India Private Limited got the same award in Rs 100-500 crore category.



Telangana’s information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao presented the awards at the 28th edition of the annual HYSEA summit on Thursday night.



Among small and medium enterprises, Paramati Technologies, Zensar Technologies and Cotiviti India received export awards in the 200 crore crore category while Agility Services and Model N India Software bagged the same awards in Rs 100 crore category.



Tata Consultancy Services was given another award for maximum net employee addition in 2019-2020. Cognizant Technology Solution was honoured for adding the maximum number of net female employees.



Awards were also presented for the best software products in various categories. For the first time, HYSEA presented Hyderabad Hot 10 start-up awards.



Former IAS officer J. Satyanarayana, who is now advisor to World Economic Forum, was presented with Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of contribution to the IT industry.



Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar was facilitated for his services to the IT industry as Covid-19 Nodal officer.



During the Awards ceremony, two MOUs were exchanged by HYSEA with T-Hub and TASK focused on innovation and cyber training respectively.



A white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’ was launched at the Summit. This report has been prepared in association with KPMG, CBRE and the Government of Telangana.



This report covers certain aspects like how the businesses and government responded to the pandemic and how they are preparing for the future. It is based on extensive survey results and one-on-one interviews.



Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said Telangana used the pandemic as an opportunity to hone its approach in the next generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, cyber Security, Internet of Things and others.



“We are committed to the Industry and have taken up the responsibility to provide the required skill set, reduce the cost of doing business and increase digitalization of Hyderabad to maintain its competitive edge,” he said.



Bharani K. Aroll, President, HYSE said that HYSEA is committed to engaging with all stakeholders in the IT and Innovation eco-system to create a meaningful impact for its members, start-up community and academia. (IANS)