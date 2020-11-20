Bengaluru– Global software major Infosys’ US subsidiary Simplus said on Thursday it developed a Covid vaccine management solution on the Salesforce platform amid the pandemic.

“We have built a vaccine management cloud solution on Salesforce platform to help the US government distribute a coronavirus vaccine in the states,” said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement here.

Infosys acquired Simplus in March for $250 million from Salesforce platinum partners in the US and Australia.

The software product also covers campaign management, citizen registration, prioritisation, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys and adverse event monitoring.

“The solution is integrated with Salesforce health cloud to comply with applicable laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) in the US,” said the statement.

The solution caters to residents as well as providers. The resident community is a one-stop-shop for individuals to find information, register with state and local governments and schedule vaccine appointments.

“The provider community is the central hub for a Covid vaccine provider to manage appointments, maintain inventory, log vaccine administration details and document adverse effects,” said the statement.

With MuleSoft, public health stakeholders can get a comprehensive view of their vaccination efforts on state and local levels by integrating their data from inside Salesforce and external data across EMR/EHRs, state-specific IISs, and CDC portals.

Tableau can be used to access and analyse the data through interactive visualizations to track and report population health outcomes and vaccination rates.

“As we work toward a global solution during the pandemic, the importance of a robust vaccine management solution cannot be overstated,” said Simplus chief executive Ryan Westwood on the occasion.

Vaccine management is coupled with an effective containment strategy. Being able to act in concert with a widespread testing and containment strategy will be instrumental to the solution realizing its full potential.

“The solution combines the power of Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft and Tableau,” said Infosys’ Public Services chief executive Eric Paternoster in the statement.

The company has architected the solution in modular fashion to complement systems in place.

“We intend to integrate the solution with testing and contact tracing to complete an overarching containment strategy for the public sector,” added Westwood. (IANS)