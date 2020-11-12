New Delhi– Facebook on Thursday revealed that more than four million people have talked about Diwali through more than 7.5 million posts and comments on its platform since October 20 this year.

With Diwali around the corner, people continue to stay connected, post, comment and share on Facebook as they gear up for the celebrations.

According to Facebook, top 10 of the most popular hashtags in order of popularity related to Diwali in India are: #diwali2020, #diwaligifts, #diwalidecor, #happydiwali, #homedecor, #handmade, #vocalforlocal, #giftideas, #onlineshopping and #diwalisweets.

As social distancing continues to be a priority, people have been preparing for Diwali with Diwali decor and decor ideas trending on Facebook.

A big trend is also towards online shopping this year as people will stay home and celebrate the festival with their loved ones, the social media platform said in a statement.

As Indians look forward to Diwali sweets, there is also a focus on shopping for locally-made products, giving a boost to local businesses in the unprecedented Covid times.

Facebook on Wednesday launched a bundle of features to add an element of fun to the virtual Diwali celebrations this year.

These include personalised greetings with Diwali-ready avatars and an opportunity to encourage friends and family to participate in fun challenges and spread festive cheer online. (IANS)