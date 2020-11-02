Mumbai– The Reserve Bank of India will restore trading hours for currency and bond markets in a phased manner from November 9.

The RBI on Monday notified that market activities including the sales and purchase of G-secs will commence by 10 a.m. and end at 3.30 p.m. from November 9.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended effective from April 7, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19.

“With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner,” RBI said in a statement on Monday. (IANS)