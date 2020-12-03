San Francisco– Google has made it official that it is going to shut down Poly, its 3D platform, next year.



In an email sent to Poly users, Google said the service will completely shut down on June 30, 2021, and will stop accepting uploads on April 30, 2021.



The users are advised to download their libraries and content they need before those dates.



“We want to thank you for joining us on this journey. We appreciate you trusting us to host your assets and provide a space where they can shine. The amazing work that our users have uploaded to Poly every day has surprised, humbled, and delighted us, and we have you to thank,” the search engine giant noted.



Users will be able to download their entire libraries at the link: takeout.google.com/settings/takeout/custom/poly, or users can download individual assets by viewing each asset’s page.



Launched in late 2017, Google Poly was much like a social network revolving around 3D assets.



It allowed users to upload, browse, share, and download 3D models covering a wide variety of themes from architecture to people to sports.



Earlier, Google announced that it will no longer support the Expeditions app which offered educational VR tours and plans to remove it from iOS and Android app stores after June 30, 2021. (IANS)