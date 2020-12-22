New Delhi– Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced a new booking plan to provide hassle-free services to its customers this winter.

Accordingly, the airline had upgraded its plan B option on the website and mobile app. The new additional option will allow a customer whose connecting flight has been cancelled, to either rebook partially – i.e. from origin till transit station or from transit station to destination – or take refund for the unused sector.

The changes are expected to provide flexibility to customers in case of limited options, delays or cancellations, especially owing to fog or other adverse weather conditions.

“This additional alternative will allow customers to rebook or refund a part of their journey as per availability, offering more flexibility and choice. It will certainly help customers in situations of extreme weather conditions, wherein the chances of flights getting delayed or cancelled increase,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

The option will be offered to all customers who have connecting flights and it will go live in case of flight cancellation. (IANS)