New Delhi– Microsoft has acquired esports platform Smash.gg for an undisclosed sum, a company that claims to currently supports more than 6,000 active event organisers across a broad mix of games.

According to a ZDNet report, Smash.gg deal is more about web content for Microsoft-owned MSN than about Xbox gaming.

On its home page, Smash.gg officials acknowledged the acquisition by Microsoft.

“Since we started in 2015, our goal has been to build active esports scenes around the games people love to play. Today, we are excited to take the next step in that journey by joining Microsoft to help strengthen our existing relationships and explore new opportunities,” the esports firm said on its website on Wednesday.

“Smash.gg will continue as a self-service esports platform available to tournament organisers from all game communities.”

The MSN eSports account also confirmed the deal on Twitter.

“Big news everyone! @smashggis joining us at Microsoft. Same great tournament organization features. Same amazing team. Even more support and opportunities. Get ready to play!” It tweeted.

Earlier this year, Microsoft shut down Mixer, its own game streaming platform. (IANS)