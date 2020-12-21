New Delhi– The Supreme Court has given the judgment in the case of MMTC versus Anglo American Metallurgical Coal within seven days from the day the order was reserved, while the hearing was concluded within three months from the date of filing of the petition in the apex court.

The Supreme Court order, pronounced on December 17, was in favour of Anglo American Metallurgical.

On September 22, a special leave petition (civil) was filed by Anglo American Metallurgical challenging the March 2, 2020 judgment of Delhi High Court’s division bench, which set aside the majority award and a single judge bench’s verdict in their favour in an appeal filed by the MMTC under Section 37 of the Arbitration Act.

On October 6, the SLP was listed before Justice Rohinton Nariman, Justice Navin Sinha and Justice K.M. Joseph when the bench issued notice, and held that pleadings were to be completed within six weeks. The case was put up to list on November 24, when senior counsel Kapil Sibal appeared for Anglo American and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the MMTC.

On November 24, the case was listed for final disposal on December 8 with interim order to continue.

On December 8, Sibal continued with his arguments, as the case was heard in part and listed for December 10.

On December 10, the arguments were heard and concluded. The judgment was reserved with written submissions to be filled by December 14.

On December 17, the judgment was pronounced with the majority award and single judge judgment in the Section 34 petition upheld and the division bench judgment in Section 37 appeal set aside. (IANS)