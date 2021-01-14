Mumbai– The Indian equity indices settled at record closing highs on Thursday amid range-bound trade.



The BSE Sensex ended at its all-time high closing level of 49,584.16, higher by 91.84 points or 0.19 per cent from its previous close.



Similarly, Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange ended at 14,595.60, higher by 30.75 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous close.



The indices returned to the green after an initial decline on Thursday.



Gains in the heavyweight stocks Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries supported the indices.



RIL shares on the BSE closed at Rs 1,960.60, higher by Rs 21.50 or 1.11 per cent. TCS was the topmost gainer on the Sensex with a rise of 2.89 per cent at Rs 3,250.15 per share.



Among the sectors, healthy buying was witnessed in capital goods, oil and gas and healthcare stocks, while selling pressure prevailed over metal and banking stocks.



Inflow of foreign institutional investments (FII) continued during the day with net FII buying at Rs 1,076.62 crore. Net outflow of domestic institutional investments (DII) stood at Rs 188.10 crore.



Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said: “It was a range-bound session for the market. Weekly expiration of options contracts and mixed activity in the global markets kept traders in the indecisive mode for the day.” (IANS)