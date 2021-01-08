San Francisco– Construction of the new Tesla Gigafactory in Texas began around five months back and now a new video of the project shows the place is already turning into a busy industrial area.

A video uploaded on YouTube by electric car enthusiast Jeff Roberts showed the progress of the factory, recorded from day one.

The Gigafactory Texas is scheduled to have its first phase completed by May 2021 and the production is supposed to start after that.

Initially, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there. However, Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it “Gigafactory Texas”.

Tesla also plans to establish battery cell production at the factory and make it an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

In addition, a Tesla Gigafactory Texas battery-related job opening was recently posted by the electric car maker in its Careers page. The job listing was shared by Automotive President Jerome Guillen via his official LinkedIn account.

“Looking for great manufacturing engineering talent in Austin. Fantastic team already on the ground. Apply online!” wrote Guillen in his post. Below his message was a link to Tesla’s Careers page that went to a job opening looking for a “Manager, Battery Manufacturing Engineering”.

Recently, Tesla chief Elon Musk had tweeted a drone video showing the nearly finished Giga Berlin factory, the electric car company’s first such facility in Europe. (IANS)