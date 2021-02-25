New Delhi– Air India’s wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Air will commence flight operations from Bilaspur to Delhi from March 1, 2021.

The flight service will be operated between the two cities via the option of either Jabalpur or Allahabad.

Accordingly, the airline will deploy ATR 72 600 aircraft having a seating capacity of 70 seats for the route.

The airline said in a statement, “These new flights will now connect Bilaspur to Jabalpur, Allahabad and Delhi, while further connecting to the rest of the country over Delhi.

“Bilaspur has many tourist attractions like Bhakra Dam which receives a large footfall from nature lovers. These flights will add to the convenience of travelers and tradesmen boosting economic development in the region.” (IANS)