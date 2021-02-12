Mumbai– The key Indian equity indices rose marginally on Friday with healthy buying in IT stocks.



Selling pressure in metal, oil and gas and FMCG, however, capped gains on the indices.



Around 10.18 a.m., Sensex was trading at 51,610.14, higher by 78.62 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close of 51,531.52.



It opened at 51,614.77 and has so far touched an intraday high of 51,715.04 and a low of 51,492.95 points.



The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,194.15, higher by 20.85 points or 0.14 per cent from its previous close.



Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the Sensex, while ITC, ONGC and NTPC were the major losers. (IANS)