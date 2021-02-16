Mumbai– The Indian stock market continued its bull run on Tuesday morning with both the key indices scaling new highs.

The BSE Sensex has touched an all-time high of 52,516.76 points.

Around 10.25 a.m., it was trading at 52,336.54, higher by 182.41 points or 0.35 per cent from its previous close of 52,154.13 points.

It opened at 52,400.03 and has so far recorded an intraday low of 52,285.72 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,391.15, higher by 76.45 points or 0.5 per cent from its previous close. Nifty has touched a fresh high of 15,431.75 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas, capital goods and energy stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while the major losers were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Nestle India. (IANS)