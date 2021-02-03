Bengaluru– Digital business-to-business marketplace Flipkart Wholesale on Wednesday announced that it will now offer groceries on its app with an aim to provide kiranas and small retailers one-stop access to a wide selection of products at their fingertips using technology.

Using the app, retailers will be able to order staples, personal care items, beverages, cleaning and laundry items, snacks and biscuits and packaged food products across over 350 brands which include products from leading companies such as HUL, P&G, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ITC, Nestle, Dabur, among others.

“We are very excited to add the grocery category on our platform and believe this will be a game-changer for kiranas and small retailers who can now leverage technology to order products online with convenience and grow their businesses,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said in a statement.

“With this launch, we will also boost MSME suppliers and give regional grocery brands a fillip through a pan-India supply chain integration,” Menon added.

In line with the company’s commitment to the speedy delivery of quality products, Flipkart Wholesale will operate a 1 lakh square feet fulfilment centre in Bilaspur, Gurugram to better serve kiranas with delivery directly to their shops.

As a start, the grocery category will be available to retailers in Gurugram who can order products from the Flipkart Wholesale app, the company said.

The expansion to other parts of the National Capital Region and subsequently other cities will take place ove the next few months, it added.

“By leveraging the strong merchandising experience and brand relationships of our Best Price cashand-carry business, we are confident that Flipkart Wholesale will prove to be a catalyst in the growth and prosperity of kiranas and MSMEs who are the backbone of India’s retail ecosystem,” Menon said.

Flipkart Wholesale customers will have access to an easy credit facility to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart assured quality products, simple and convenient order returns and speedy product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility. (IANS)