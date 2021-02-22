San Francisco– Apple has confirmed that its popular comedy series on Apple TV+ ‘Mythic Quest’ will return for season 2 on May 7.



The first season of Mythic Quest was around a video game company developing a new expansion for their hit massively multiplayer game.



The show was well-received by critics and viewers, reports 9To5Mac.



Season 2 of “Mythic Quest” will focus on the team’s efforts to create a new expansion for the game, building on the “Raven’s Banquet” expansion that was featured in the first season.



A new teaser for Mythic Quest Season 2 was shared on the Ubisoft YouTube channel, giving us a glimpse at we can expect to see when the second season arrives.



The trailer goes on to suggest that the coming season will be set partially or entirely in a post-pandemic world.



The show was created by the same minds behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and co-produced by Ubisoft. Production for season 2 was stopped a couple of times after few crew members tested positive for Covid-19.



Recently, Apple inked a new deal with Skydance Animation which will see the animation studio producing TV shows and films for Apple TV+ that are aimed at kids and families



Under the partnership, two seasons of Skydance Animation series “The Search for WondLa” will be coming to Apple TV+. (IANS)