New Delhi– Global aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation on Monday said it has signed a purchase-and-leaseback agreements with InterGlobe Aviation for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft.



Accordingly, these aircraft will be powered by ‘CFM Leap’ engines and are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2021.



“The addition of these eight A320 neo aircraft demonstrates our confidence in the future growth of the aviation market in India,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition & Financing Officer, IndiGo.



BOC Aviation has a fleet of 553 aircraft owned, managed and on order.



Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 87 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as on December 31, 2020. (IANS)