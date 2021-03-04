San Francisco– Apple is reportedly planning to launch its iPhone 13 lineup and now a new report has claimed that the top variants iPhone 13 Pro, as well as Pro Max, will feature an improved ultra-wide lens with the addition of sensor-shift image stabilisation and autofocus features.



According to DigiTimes, Apple will include sensor-shift OIS for both the Wide and Ultra Wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new lenses will also include autofocus.



An earlier report had suggested that Apple will also bring the Wide lens with sensor-shift OIS to the remaining models in the lineup.



Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the Ultra Wide lens for the iPhone 13 Pro models will also benefit from a wider f/1.8 aperture, compared to f/2.4 on iPhone 12 Pro models.



In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem.



According to DigiTimes, Qualcomm will continue to fabricate its next-generation 5G mobile chip, tentatively dubbed Snapdragon 895, at Samsung Electronics built using an upgraded 5nm process, but may switch to TSMC in 2022 using its 4nm process.



The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.



According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates. (IANS)