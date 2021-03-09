Seoul– Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it will expand its lineup of customisable home appliances that allow consumers to better reflect their lifestyles as the South Korean tech giant aims to boost sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

Samsung said its concept of BESPOKE will be applied to all of its home appliance products as it introduced BESPOKE HOME solutions designed to help consumers decorate their entire home space with various customisable products.

BESPOKE is a concept promoted by Samsung that allows consumers to tailor their own configurations by material, color and modules to meet user preference in home appliance selections.

Samsung said 17 BESPOKE HOME products, which include refrigerators, air conditioners and vacuum cleaners, will be available in the first half of the year, reports Yonhap news agency.

Its new BESPOKE refrigerator comes with 22 types of door panels and offers consumers a selection of 360 colours. The four-door fridge, which comes with a price tag between 2.89 million won ($2,500) and 4.69 million won, will also have an embedded water dispenser inside the door.

Samsung said its BESPOKE water purifier, which was first introduced at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in January, will go on sale later this month, while its Jet stick vacuum cleaner also will be launched this month.

Samsung added its shoe care appliance, the BESPOKE Shoe Dresser, will be launched in May.

Samsung already launched its BESPOKE products in countries such as Russia, Sweden and China last year. For this year, it plans to sell the products in the United States, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. (IANS)