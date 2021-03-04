New Delhi– Budget airline SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied-up with ‘WheelTug Plc’ for reserving 400 production slots for aircraft electric taxi system.

Accordingly, the airline plans to induct ‘WheelTug’ into its B737 operations

SpiceJet is the largest Boeing 737 operator in India.

The move is expected to enable the airline to save fuel, reducing CO2 emissions as well as noise levels, optimise its fleet utilisation thereby improving the bottom line.

Notably, the ‘WheelTug’ system places high-torque motors in the nose wheels of the aircraft.

Pilots control the aircraft themselves, performing ground operations without requiring tugs for maneuvers.

“By keeping jet engines off in tight areas, the airline will lower its emissions,” the airline said in a statement.

“Additionally, SpiceJet gate and stand operations will be faster and more dependable helping the airline eliminate unexpected long delays affecting the schedule on any given day.” (IANS)